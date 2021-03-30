Advertisement

Still Windy Today; Less Wind and Warmer the Rest of the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong, gusty winds will continue to be a factor today, despite the fact temperatures are colder. Red Flag Warnings continue over much of western South Dakota today due to these windy conditions.

As the storm system causing these winds moves further away tonight and Wednesday, the winds will subside. Then, a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds over us later this week, resulting in unseasonably warm, and unfortunately dry conditions. We could see 80 degree highs on Easter Sunday.

