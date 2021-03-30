Advertisement

South Dakota Board of Regents announces tuition and fees for the coming year

(WOWT)
By KOTA Staff
Mar. 30, 2021
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KOTA) – This week the South Dakota Board of Regents approved tuition and mandatory fees for the upcoming academic year. These costs, at an average increase of $104.98, or 1.1 percent, will impact students in the state’s public university system.

“Affordability for students and their families is a major consideration for us,” said Brian L. Maher, the regents’ Executive Director and CEO. “Setting tuition and fees must be done with a mind to balancing student affordability against the real costs of providing education. A minimal 1 percent adjustment is consistent with those goals.”

The particular fixed costs that impact student tuition and fee rates include a 2.4 percent salary raise for all employees in the coming year. The state covers less than half of this obligatory salary and benefit package increase for employees in the public university system, so tuition, fees, and student charges are raised internally to cover the remainder of that obligation.

“When the Legislature approves a base fund increase for employee salaries, tuition at the regental system must also increase to compensate for a portion of Board of Regents’ employees not funded with state dollars,” Maher explained.

On average, an in-state undergraduate student taking 30 credit hours next year will pay $9,358.99 for tuition and mandatory fees.

These new rates are effective for the 2021-22 academic year that begins this summer.

