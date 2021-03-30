Advertisement

Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have added sex trafficking charges and another alleged victim in their case against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, saying a conspiracy to sexually abuse girls stretched over a decade.

Prosecutors say the charges were contained in a rewritten indictment returned Monday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against the 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell.

It alleges that the crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004.

An indictment returned after Maxwell’s July arrest charged her with recruiting and aiding the sexual abuse of three girls between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty.

A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire
UPDATE: Crews continue evacuating neighborhoods as Schroeder Fire burns more than 800 acres
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Schroeder Fire now estimated at 1,900 acres evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City
Fire burning near Keystone on March 29
Crews respond to 2 fires near Keystone on Monday
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem takes on rapper Lil Nas X over Satan-themed sneakers in Twitter tiff

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
NYPD: Asian American woman assaulted, suspect sought
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, bystander doesn't come to her aid
One author of the report says the most likely path the virus took was from a bat that infected...
WHO report on COVID-19 origin finds animal path most likely
On Monday, a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of Ever Given...
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins