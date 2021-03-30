Advertisement

North Dakota Senate turns transgender bill into study

North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota Capitol
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Senate has agreed to turn a transgender sports bill into a study.

The bill aimed to prohibit a publicly funded school or entity from knowingly allowing a person under 18 to play on a team that is exclusively for the opposite sex.

Supporters say the legislation would ensure fairness in girls’ sports.

Critics say the measure discriminates against transgender student-athletes.

Opponents also argue the legislation would threaten the hosting of sports events in the state and would create legal and economic risks.

Lawmakers say its final details likely will be worked out in a House-Senate conference committee.

