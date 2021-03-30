Advertisement

‘It’s burning above me:’ Schroeder Fire worries homeowners on edge of fire

John Skulborstad awaits the fate of his home as the edge of the Schroeder Fire creeps up on his home.
John Skulborstad awaits the fate of his home as the edge of the Schroeder Fire creeps up on his home.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
clarification: As of Tuesday morning, authorities reported the Schroeder Fire has crossed Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave areas. It’s 0% contained. One home was destroyed by the fire, the Pennington County Sherrif’s Office said.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Schroeder Fire getting crept up on homes in West Rapid City on Monday night.

There are three fires in our area in the Black Hills. Two fires are on the opposite ends of Keystone. The biggest one is the Schroeder Fire, burning about four miles west of Rapid City and it’s estimated to be 1,900 acres. You can see it is still burning on Tuesday morning.

Many neighborhoods near the flames have been evacuated.

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.

John Skulborstad’s home is on the edge of the flames here in Rapid City.

GET UPDATES ON THE SCHROEDER FIRE

“[I] woke up this morning and started the nice day and all of a sudden, there’s a fire,” Skulborstad said. “And I thought it was over by Westberry Trails, no concerns, and next thing you know, by 1 p.m., things had progressed where it had jumped here, jumped there, all of a sudden it’s burning above me here on my property.”

As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, Cleghorn Canyon, Nameless Cave Road, Cavern Road, Pinedale Heights, Dark Canyon, Magic Canyon, Blake Road and Mini Luzahan Camp are evacuating. Residents can return to Schroeder Road and West Berry Hill Road, officials said on Monday. Below is the evacuation map.

Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire
Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)

