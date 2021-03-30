Advertisement

Is your vegetation removed? RCFD can help!

Vegetation could be a problem if not taken care of.
Vegetation could be a problem if not taken care of.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fuel mitigation, cleaning up your property to make it less prone to fire.

“A lot of things you can do as far as the timber stand around your home, you can thin that to make it more open so the fire doesn’t burn as hot and as intense as we would like it,” says Lieutenant Tim Weaver from RCFD.

Weaver also recommends cleaning out your gutters, picking up debris around the house, and making sure that leaves and other flammable materials including tall grasses are away from buildings

And the Rapid City Fire Department will even help you make sure the fuels are mitigated.

“The Rapid City Fire Department does have grant dollars available to help assist you in vegetation removal. So if you do happen to live in the west side of town, in the area of this fire, or Carriage Hills, or Skyline Drive, those areas of town and you have not done fuel mitigation yet, contact the fire department we do have grant dollars to help you pay for that,” says Weaver.

Weaver says if you limit the vegetation to the fire, you can directly affect how the fire burns.

You can contact the Rapid City Fire Department at 605-394-4180.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 9 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: 0% contained on Tuesday, fire crosses into Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave areas
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Schroeder Fire now estimated at 1,900 acres evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City
The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and...
Mount Rushmore fire estimated to be more than 75 acres, 15 structures threatened
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem takes on rapper Lil Nas X over Satan-themed sneakers in Twitter tiff

Latest News

The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Rapid City family grieves loss of family home in Schroeder Fire
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday
Semi-trucks traveling on South Dakota interstates blew over due to the strong winds.
Strong winds cause semi-trucks to blow over in South Dakota
The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and...
GALLERY: 2 fires burn near Keystone