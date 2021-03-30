Is your vegetation removed? RCFD can help!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fuel mitigation, cleaning up your property to make it less prone to fire.

“A lot of things you can do as far as the timber stand around your home, you can thin that to make it more open so the fire doesn’t burn as hot and as intense as we would like it,” says Lieutenant Tim Weaver from RCFD.

Weaver also recommends cleaning out your gutters, picking up debris around the house, and making sure that leaves and other flammable materials including tall grasses are away from buildings

And the Rapid City Fire Department will even help you make sure the fuels are mitigated.

“The Rapid City Fire Department does have grant dollars available to help assist you in vegetation removal. So if you do happen to live in the west side of town, in the area of this fire, or Carriage Hills, or Skyline Drive, those areas of town and you have not done fuel mitigation yet, contact the fire department we do have grant dollars to help you pay for that,” says Weaver.

Weaver says if you limit the vegetation to the fire, you can directly affect how the fire burns.

You can contact the Rapid City Fire Department at 605-394-4180.

