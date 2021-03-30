Advertisement

IRS warns of phishing scam targeting colleges, universities

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, a person types on a laptop in Miami.
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, a person types on a laptop in Miami.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) – The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning Tuesday about a phishing scam targeting students and staff at educational institutions who have an .edu email address.

The IRS said it has received complaints about the scam aimed at students at both public and private, for-profit and non-profit institutions.

The fraudulent emails display the IRS logo and use various subject lines, such as “Tax Refund Payment” or “Recalculation of your tax refund payment.” The emails ask people to click a link and submit a form to claim their refund. The phishing website then requests people provide personal information, such as their name, date of birth and Social Security number.

People who receive this scam email should not click on the link in the email, but they can report it to the IRS.

The IRS said taxpayers who believe they may have provided identity thieves with their information should consider immediately obtaining an Identity Protection PIN. An IP PIN is a six-digit number that helps prevent identity thieves from filing fraudulent tax returns in the victim’s name.

Taxpayers who attempt to e-file their tax return and find it rejected because a return with their social security number already has been filed should file an Identity Theft Affidavit reporting themselves as a possible identity theft victim.

