Governor Noem Declares State of Emergency in response to South Dakota wildfires

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Today, Governor Kristi Noem has signed Executive Order 2021-07, declaring a state of emergency through June 1, 2021, in response to the severe drought and the dangerous fire conditions in South Dakota.

The order will allow the state to provide greater assistance to the response efforts of local and volunteer firefighters in their work.

Governor Noem has spent the past two days overseeing the response to the Schroeder Fire outside Rapid City while monitoring other large fire incidents that have been exacerbated by the extreme drought and windy conditions that the state faces.

