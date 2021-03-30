Advertisement

Governor Noem Declares State of Emergency in response to South Dakota wildfires

(KOSA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Today, Governor Kristi Noem has signed Executive Order 2021-07, declaring a state of emergency through June 1, 2021, in response to the severe drought and the dangerous fire conditions in South Dakota.

The order will allow the state to provide greater assistance to the response efforts of local and volunteer firefighters in their work.

Governor Noem has spent the past two days overseeing the response to the Schroeder Fire outside Rapid City while monitoring other large fire incidents that have been exacerbated by the extreme drought and windy conditions that the state faces.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infrared flight flew over the Schroeder Fire this afternoon and the estimated acreage of...
Schroeder Fire: 2,100 acres big Cleghorn Canyon most imminent threat
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Schroeder Fire now estimated at 1,900 acres evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City
The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and...
Mount Rushmore fire estimated to be more than 75 acres, 15 structures threatened
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem takes on rapper Lil Nas X over Satan-themed sneakers in Twitter tiff

Latest News

Conservation effort for future wild fires and general health of the forest.
Black Hills Forest conservation effort
Sawmill cuts 120 jobs.
Hill City Sawmill employees strive to move forward
Black Hills State University Logo
Black Hills State University unveils new logo
As the fire continues to burn, more than 2100 acres, only 50 percent contained, two residents...
Cleghorn Canyon residents give insight into their current situation