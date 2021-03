RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight Monday the Schroeder Road fire crossed into Cleghorn Canyon & Nameless Cave areas. There was an intense structure fight. Unfortunately, one home was lost. The fire is 0% contained at this time.

GET SCHROEDER FIRE UPDATES HERE

If you have photos, submit them to our Burst gallery here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.