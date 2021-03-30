Advertisement

GALLERY: 2 fires burn near Keystone

By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two fires broke out, one located a mile and a half south of Keystone and the other near Mount Rushmore on Monday.

The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and 100 acres with 15 threatened structures, according to the Great Plains Fire Information Center and they say more resources are on their way to battle the fire.

The other fire near Keystone is a mile and a half south of town and its size has been downgraded to 15 acres and they’re now doing burnout operations and mop-up on that fire.

