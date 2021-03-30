Advertisement

Divide Fire near Bison 80% contained, 8,000 acres burned

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Divide Fire is estimated to be approximately 80% contained. Crews are...
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Divide Fire is estimated to be approximately 80% contained. Crews are continuing to work the fire.(Perkins County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE 9 a.m. March 30:

The Divide Fire is estimated to be approximately 80% contained. Crews are continuing to work the fire, according to the Perkins County Sheriff’s Office said.

Initial assessment of the Divide Fire is estimating it to have burned approximately 8,000 acres. No homes were lost as a result of the fire however some outbuildings were not able to be saved. As of this morning no injuries were reported

Authorities ask that drivers reduce speed and use extreme caution while traveling in the area of the Divide Fire. \Crews continue to work in the area and visibility is very limited due to blowing dirt and ash.

Perkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a wildfire near the Bison area on Monday night.

After looking at the satellite, the fire appears to have started a little after 6 p.m. Monday and is not slowing down.

Winds will continue to gust up to 50 mph in Perkins County through the night.

The Sheriff’s office says to prepare for changing conditions and be prepared to evacuate if needed.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 9 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: 0% contained on Tuesday, fire crosses into Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave areas
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Schroeder Fire now estimated at 1,900 acres evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City
The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and...
Mount Rushmore fire estimated to be more than 75 acres, 15 structures threatened
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem takes on rapper Lil Nas X over Satan-themed sneakers in Twitter tiff

Latest News

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
GALLERY: Schroeder Fire burns west of Rapid City
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 9 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire
John Skulborstad awaits the fate of his home as the edge of the Schroeder Fire creeps up on his...
‘It’s burning above me:’ Schroeder Fire worries homeowners on edge of fire
With each alert, more and more people quickly packing up their lives and leaving.
Evacuees react to alert to leave their homes due to Schroeder Fire