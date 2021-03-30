Advertisement

Cleghorn Canyon residents give insight into their current situation

As the fire continues to burn, more than 2100 acres, only 50 percent contained, two residents...
As the fire continues to burn, more than 2100 acres, only 50 percent contained, two residents of Cleghorn Canyon gave insight into this devastating event.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 24 hours of uncertainty plagues the hundreds of people evacuated from their homes due to the Schroeder Fire.

As the fire continues to burn, more than 2100 acres, only 50 percent contained, two residents of Cleghorn Canyon gave insight into this devastating event.

”Gut-wrenching...” said Lisa McFarland, an evacuee. “I saw the plume of fire when I was at work in Black Hawk and got a little bit concerned when my managing broker at EXP contacted me and said I should have something to be concerned about.”

A concern that quickly turned into a real threat as Cleghorn Canyon was evacuated around 1 pm Monday.

One resident said all he could do was sit, wait, and get updates from a friend.

“Said that the fire was coming that way towards his house and my house and that fire people had been coming up and talking to him and then after a while, he said he could see it coming slowly and slowly and slowly until just after midnight,” said Lance Rom, an evacuee. “He said it was coming real fast and about 100 feet from his house.”

Like many others, Rom had no idea the state of his home and was prepared for the worst.

“He did tell me his house and my house were probably burned up and it was pretty bad,” said Rom. “This morning I was looking at reality listings for other homes, so I have a place to live... plus thinking about everything I lost. You know, the physical stuff isn’t that important, except for the memories and things like that.”

Rom’s neighbor, McFarland, said the same thing, she’s prepared for the worst.

“The last 24 hours has been a little bit gut-wrenching because you can’t focus on anything other than do you have a home left,” said McFarland. “So, we’re waiting to find that our right now.”

Hours after our interview, McFarland found a way around police barricades, walking up Cleghorn Canyon to find a small sense of relief.

Video from her perspective shows the neighborhood mostly intact, with much of the ground scorched or still burning, a reality she wasn’t prepared for.

“I really wasn’t. I know that you live in the hills, you’ve got trees and everything and this can possibly happen but... and that’s just something that of a concern when you live in the Black Hills that you could be in a fire. It’s just one of those things you live with and thank God for what you have.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infrared flight flew over the Schroeder Fire this afternoon and the estimated acreage of...
Schroeder Fire: 2,100 acres big Cleghorn Canyon most imminent threat
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Schroeder Fire now estimated at 1,900 acres evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City
The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and...
Mount Rushmore fire estimated to be more than 75 acres, 15 structures threatened
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem takes on rapper Lil Nas X over Satan-themed sneakers in Twitter tiff

Latest News

Sawmill cuts 120 jobs.
Hill City Sawmill employees strive to move forward
Governor Noem Declares State of Emergency in response to South Dakota wildfires
Black Hills State University Logo
Black Hills State University unveils new logo
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on Capitol Hill in...
Thune criticizes Biden’s border policy, says wall is needed