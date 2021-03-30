Advertisement

American Red Cross works with local officials to provide emergency resources

American Red Cross sign
American Red Cross sign(KOTA, KEVN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the current fires, the American Red Cross is providing support to the community.

A temporary evacuation point or a TEP was set up yesterday (Monday) at South Canyon Baptist Church.

It serves as a place for those evacuated from their homes to rest and receive information.

No official evacuations were made today (Tuesday), but community members should always be informed on what to do if they have to leave.

First, we always want them to keep safety foremost in their minds and follow the local official evacuation orders. We also suggest they bring medication and clothing…enough to last them three days, and of course their pets,” said Tonya Peterson the Recovery Manager for the Minnesota and Dakota Region Red Cross.

If your medication was left behind or lost, the Red Cross can provide additional resources to help replace these items.

Disaster counseling is also offered through the Red Cross’s disaster mental health group.

