Very Windy today with High Fire Danger

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have high winds in the forecast today as a very strong cold front races through the area. Wind gusts to 55 mph and higher are likely. With the wind and very low humidity and dry fuels, a Red Flag Warning has also been hoisted for most of the South Dakota plains. Needless to say, fire dangers are extreme today.

The cold front will usher in much colder air tonight and Tuesday. Wind chills could be in the single digits Tuesday morning. Not much moisture will be associated with the front, other than a couple of stray rain or snow showers in Wyoming.

The rest of the week after tomorrow will see a marked warming trend with near 80 degree heat next Sunday.

