Advertisement

Very Windy today with High Fire Danger

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have high winds in the forecast today as a very strong cold front races through the area. Wind gusts to 55 mph and higher are likely. With the wind and very low humidity and dry fuels, a Red Flag Warning has also been hoisted for most of the South Dakota plains. Needless to say, fire dangers are extreme today.

The cold front will usher in much colder air tonight and Tuesday. Wind chills could be in the single digits Tuesday morning. Not much moisture will be associated with the front, other than a couple of stray rain or snow showers in Wyoming.

The rest of the week after tomorrow will see a marked warming trend with near 80 degree heat next Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
One person dead in accident near Hermosa
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) tweeted out his plan after introducing a bill that would...
Proposed Minnesota bill outlines plan for counties to join South Dakota
Legalized medical marijuana is set to become South Dakota law on July 1st.
Governor Kristi Noem proposes three changes to Initiated Measure 26
File image
Rapid City man sentenced on cocaine and firearm charges

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
High winds and high fire danger to begin the week
Very high fire danger Sunday and Monday
Drying out.
Windy and Warm this Weekend