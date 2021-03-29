5 new COVID-19 deaths reported this weekend in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota on Monday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,933.

The Department of Health reported 92 new cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 116,944.

Pennington County reported 5 new cases and Gregory Country reported 1 new case.

Active cases decreased by 87 to 2,393.

Current hospitalizations increased by 17 bringing the number to 91. This number has hovered around 70 in recent weeks.

Over 40% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, officials say. Of those, over 25% are fully vaccinated. These numbers include vaccines distributed by federal entities like the VA and IHS.

Last Monday, the state opened up vaccines to Group 1E, which includes all critical infrastructure workers.

