Advertisement

Schroeder Fire burns more than 800 acres, evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City

Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South Canyon Baptist Church, 3333 W. Chicago St.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Schroeder Fire continues to blaze in West Rapid City as officials report there have been losses.

A fire that started at 9:15 a.m. on Monday has destroyed at least two homes and several outbuildings, fire officials said. Officials said between 400 and 500 homes have been evacuated in Rapid City as around 250 firefighters fight the blaze. The fire started on private property.

“There has been losses and that is tragic,” Gov. Kristi Noem said at a press conference Monday in Rapid City.

The Schroeder Fire is estimated to have burned anywhere from 800 to 1,000 acres at 3 p.m. Monday, but it’s still actively moving. The state is out-sourcing resources to assist with putting out the fire.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE

Noem response presser to Rapid City fire

Gov. Kristi Noem is speaking at the National Guard Armory about the resp… See More

Posted by KOTA Territory News on Monday, March 29, 2021

Gusts of winds have ranged to be 50 mph to 72 mph in Rapid City on Monday.

Highway 244 is closed at the west boundary of the park, and the Highway 16A entrance is closed at the Keystone and Iron Mountain Boundary. 16A beginning at Grizzly Campground is also closed. In addition, the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Chapel Lane has been closed to traffic. Police officers are on the scene. Nemo Road also has been closed.

GET SCHROEDER FIRE UPDATE HERE

The fire is burning in heavy dead and downed timber. The fire has a high risk of spreading due to the high winds, but officials still say the cause is unknown. The fire continues to burn west of Rapid City fueled by fierce winds out of the northwest.

Residents living on Dark Canyon and Magic Canyon area, Cavern Road, Nameless Cave Road, Cleghorn Canyon Road, in the Pinedale Heights area and anyone west of Berry Pine Heights Drive are evacuating. Previously, the Westberry Trails Subdivision was evacuated.

There is an Extreme Grassland Fire Danger across the entire state of South Dakota on Monday. Two fires started in Keystone, which are 1.5 miles southwest of Keystone, and is estimated to be 40 acres and 75 acres. They aren’t near any structures, according to Noem.

A fire near Kadoka closed the I-90. It’s open again.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire
UPDATE: Crews continue evacuating neighborhoods as Schroeder Fire burns more than 800 acres
Fire burning near Keystone on March 29
Crews respond to 2 fires near Keystone on Monday
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem takes on rapper Lil Nas X over Satan-themed sneakers in Twitter tiff
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
One person dead in accident near Hermosa
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition

Latest News

Driver of stolen vehicle pursued and apprehended by Rapid City police
Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors
Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports
The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
Winds, wildfires cause outages in Black Hills
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday