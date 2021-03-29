Advertisement

Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports

Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors
Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem has signed two executive orders Monday.

A bill banning transgender women from competing in sports programs in South Dakota died after a House vote fell short of the two-thirds majority required to override the veto it received after Noem sent it back to the legislature.

“Only girls should play girls’ sports. Given the legislature’s failure to accept my proposed revisions to HB 1217, I am immediately signing two executive orders to address this issue: one to protect fairness in K-12 athletics, and another to do so in college athletics.”

Noem also says she will work with legislative leaders to schedule a special legislative session for late-May early-June to discuss the issue. The legislative session would also discuss other outstanding legislative issues including medical marijuana.

“Additionally, I will be working with legislative leaders to schedule a special legislative session in late May or early June. The special session will address this important issue, as well as others. The implementation of medicinal marijuana will require consideration of additional legislation. And the latest congressional spending bill may require legislative action once we fully understand its impact on our state budget.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire
UPDATE: Crews continue evacuating neighborhoods as Schroeder Fire burns more than 800 acres
Fire burning near Keystone on March 29
Crews respond to 2 fires near Keystone on Monday
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem takes on rapper Lil Nas X over Satan-themed sneakers in Twitter tiff
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
One person dead in accident near Hermosa
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition

Latest News

Driver of stolen vehicle pursued and apprehended by Rapid City police
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Schroeder Fire burns more than 800 acres, evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City
The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
Winds, wildfires cause outages in Black Hills
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday