High winds and high fire danger to begin the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds will pick up tonight with gusts up to 60 mph by morning for some. High winds will continue all Monday as a High Wind Warning is in effect for all of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Gusts of 60-70 mph are expected with an isolated higher wind gust possible. The wind, along with low relative humidity and dry fuels, will create critical fire conditions on Monday, too. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 6 p.m. on Monday. Be fire wise through the day and help prevent any wildfires from sparking.

Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows in the 40s for many, but a strong cold front will race through the area and cause temperatures to fall through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for Rapid City and areas to the north/west. Since it will take longer for the front to arrive to locations south/east of town, highs will be in the 50s and 60s in the Badlands and southern plains. While we stay dry in western South Dakota, a few snow showers are possible in northeast Wyoming and parts of the Black Hills Monday morning/midday.

After hitting 70° for the first time of the year on Sunday, we’re now going to be talking about wind chill. It will remain windy Monday night and Tuesday, just below advisory criteria. Gusts to 45 mph are possible and that will cause temperatures to feel like the single digits/teens Tuesday morning and the teens/20s Tuesday afternoon. Don’t put away that jacket just yet. The cold air does not linger for long as we’re back to average on Wednesday, then reach 70° by Thursday. 70s will continue through Easter weekend, where Easter Sunday could have highs near 80°. The record high is 78° for Sunday, April 4, set back in 1921.

