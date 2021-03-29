Facebook group created by Elevate Rapid City supports mom and pop businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A social media page created to help Rapid City’s small businesses during the pandemic continues to thrive a year later.

Rapid City To Go was created at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by Elevate Rapid City.

The Facebook page started as a way to let the community know what businesses were closed, which were open, and even those doing curbside pickup or delivery, for both food and retail.

Now the social media group has almost 15,000 followers and continues to grow even as the pandemic seems to slow down.

“It’s a place for small businesses, the mom and pops, the downtown, and the retailers to come in and get an audience that maybe they normally wouldn’t get,” said Tom Johnson, CEO and president of Elevate Rapid City. “So again, we’re trying to elevate the region for everybody, which includes the really small businesses.”

Elevate Rapid City is an organization working to build up the community and surrounding Black Hills and Johnson said Rapid City To Go simply fits that idea.

