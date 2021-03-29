Advertisement

Facebook group created by Elevate Rapid City supports mom and pop businesses

The Facebook page started as a way to let the community know what businesses were closed, which were open, and even those doing curbside pickup or delivery, for both food and retail.
Rapid City To Go was created at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by Elevate Rapid City.
Rapid City To Go was created at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by Elevate Rapid City.(KOTA)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A social media page created to help Rapid City’s small businesses during the pandemic continues to thrive a year later.

Rapid City To Go was created at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by Elevate Rapid City.

The Facebook page started as a way to let the community know what businesses were closed, which were open, and even those doing curbside pickup or delivery, for both food and retail.

Now the social media group has almost 15,000 followers and continues to grow even as the pandemic seems to slow down.

“It’s a place for small businesses, the mom and pops, the downtown, and the retailers to come in and get an audience that maybe they normally wouldn’t get,” said Tom Johnson, CEO and president of Elevate Rapid City. “So again, we’re trying to elevate the region for everybody, which includes the really small businesses.”

Elevate Rapid City is an organization working to build up the community and surrounding Black Hills and Johnson said Rapid City To Go simply fits that idea.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
One person dead in accident near Hermosa
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) tweeted out his plan after introducing a bill that would...
Proposed Minnesota bill outlines plan for counties to join South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
Lynn's Dakotamart in Lead, S.D. selling beer, ribeye, and a potato.
Local grocery store puts a grown up twist on a lunch staple
Legalized medical marijuana is set to become South Dakota law on July 1st.
Governor Kristi Noem proposes three changes to Initiated Measure 26

Latest News

Ice skating is a popular past time in Rapid City.
Local organization takes foster kids ice skating
Pride is back on in Rapid City.
Pride in the Park back on for 2021
The disease does not impact the food supply.
Bovine TB found in Corson County cattle herd
There was a 20 year lease signed.
Rapid City to build VA Clinic