Advertisement

Driver of stolen vehicle pursued and apprehended by Rapid City police

(VNL)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At around 6:30p.m., police observed a Jeep Cherokee that had previously been reported stolen, driving eastbound on Saint Cloud Street.

Police followed the vehicle until it pulled into a parking lot at 1808 Mount Rushmore Road, at which point officers attempted a traffic stop. As the vehicle came to a stop, a male exited the passenger side and began running southbound. The driver of the Jeep then proceeded to turn the vehicle eastbound on Saint Patrick Street, and drive away.

Police pursued the vehicle which eventually turned eastbound onto E. Highway 44 before leaving the roadway into a field South of Redwing Lane and E. Highway 44.

Soon after turning off of the road, the vehicle’s driver crashed through a fence at the 3100 block of Jolly Lane, and fled on foot. Law enforcement formed a perimeter around the area and the driver was apprehended by law enforcement in the backyard of an address in the 3200 block of Pioneer Drive.

39-year-old Amber Scull of Rapid City was placed under arrest for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Eluding, Obstruction, Intentional Damage to Property, and on five outstanding warrants. She was subsequently transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire
UPDATE: Crews continue evacuating neighborhoods as Schroeder Fire burns more than 800 acres
Fire burning near Keystone on March 29
Crews respond to 2 fires near Keystone on Monday
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem takes on rapper Lil Nas X over Satan-themed sneakers in Twitter tiff
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
One person dead in accident near Hermosa
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition

Latest News

Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors
Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Schroeder Fire burns more than 800 acres, evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City
The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
Winds, wildfires cause outages in Black Hills
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday