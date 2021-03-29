Crews respond to 2 fires near Keystone on Monday

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) - Crews are responding to multiple fires near Keystone on Monday.

There could be at least two, according to witnesses. Iron Mountain Road is closed to traffic as crews battle the fire.

At around 10 a.m. on March 29, crews responded to a fire is burning near the Keystone Y, off of Highway 16.

The Keystone Fire Department is responding. Additional crews have been called. Smoke can be seen from Mount Rushmore.

Fire Danger in the Black Hills is extreme on Monday. Wind gusts are over 55 mph are likely with some gusts to 70 mph in northwest South Dakota. The Black Hills National Forest has a red flag warning in effect.

This is a developing story. KOTA Territory News will keep you updated.

