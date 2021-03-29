Advertisement

UPDATE: Fire burns between homes, Nemo Road closed, residents evacuated

A fire is burning in western Rapid City on Monday. Around 9:15 a.m. on March 29, crews...
A fire is burning in western Rapid City on Monday. Around 9:15 a.m. on March 29, crews responded to a fire in the Westboro Trails area and near Highland Loop. Smoke is visible(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE 11 a.m. March 29

Crews reported that the fire is actively burning between two homes in the Westberry Trails area.

Travel on Nemo Road is closed as crews battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. KOTA Territory News will keep you updated.

A fire is burning in western Rapid City.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 29, crews responded to a fire in the Westberry Trails area near Highland Loop. Smoke is visible in Rapid City,

As of 10 a.m. one crew has responded and more fire crews are on the way. Black Hills Fox News has heard people are being asked to evacuate.

Strong west to northwest winds with sustained winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour and gusts to 65 miles per hour expected in Rapid City on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Fire danger in Rapid City is extreme Monday, according to the Rapid City Fire Department.

