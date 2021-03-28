Advertisement

Pride in the Park back on for 2021

Pride is back on in Rapid City.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic canceled events across the Black Hills, but in 2021 pride is back.

The Black Hills Pride Festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and this year the Black Hills Center for Equality is bringing the annual event back with some added precautions.

All vendors will have personal protective equipment at their stations and also the organization will be setting up a table with masks for anyone who needs it.

Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality says they already have vendors, sponsors, and great entertainment lined up for the summer event.

”It’s going to be so nice to get together with people and just really come back together after being separated and secluded for so long. The excitement in the air already, everybody’s been saying when are we doing it, when are we doing it,” says Diamond. “So there’s a lot of excitement already building before its even started.”

Pride in the Park will be taking place on July 10th at Memorial Park in Rapid City.

