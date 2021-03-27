Windy and Warm this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Whatever rain or snow you get today and tonight will be just about all you see for the next week. Please be mindful of that as you enjoy your outdoor plans this weekend. We are looking at a warmer weekend, but the lack or precipitation will be an ongoing issue. That is why a Fire Weather Watch has been issued starting Sunday afternoon and ending Monday evening. Other advisories are also possible and we will keep you posted.

There will likely be about an inch or two of wet snow over portions of northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills.

We are still keeping an eye on the upper-level trof that is coming in from the Pacific Northwest Monday. This system was originally slated to come our direction and maybe shake things up a bit, but this front will end up taking most of its energy north of the area along the Canadian border and leave us with more wind in its wake. Sunday through Tuesday will be quite windy and the lack of moisture could prove problematic for our already very dry conditions.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.