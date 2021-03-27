Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say two people are dead and at least eight are injured from shootings along the city’s oceanfront.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters the first shooting erupted late Friday night and wounded approximately eight people. Then, shots were fired nearby and an officer confronted an individual. The officer shot the individual and that person died.

Another person was shot in an unrelated shooting and pronounced dead near the scene.

An officer was also hit by a vehicle during the investigation and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several people are in police custody but their possible involvement in the shootings was still under investigation.

