Advertisement

LEGO’s bring together all age groups for a friendly competiton in Lead

LEGO'S
LEGO'S(KEVN KOTA)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - The young and young at heart got a chance to build their skills with a hallmark toy.

The Lead-Deadwood Arts Center hosted their 17th annual LEGO contest.

Participants had to bring their LEGO design pre-assembled, and all pieces entered were then separated into categories by age groups.

Over the years of the contest, those from the Art Council say you never know what creative piece you’re going to see.

“It is crazy what these kids build we have everything from Mars rovers, to aliens, to major engineering to rooftop gardens,” Karen Everett, Executive Director Lead-Deadwood Arts Center

Everyone who entered the contest took home a prize.

During the LEGO event, students at Lead-Deadwood High School were also able to show off their STEAM projects.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
With the decision to shut down the Hill City sawmill on Monday, Neiman Enterprises cited the...
Timber companies concerned over mill closure
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Rounds’ response to Biden’s proposed assault weapon ban gets national attention
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) tweeted out his plan after introducing a bill that would...
Proposed Minnesota bill outlines plan for counties to join South Dakota
Tilsen: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land

Latest News

A Lead grocery story has put its own twist on a lunch staple of the 1990′s. Lynn’s Dakotamart...
Local grocery store puts a grown up twist on a lunch staple
A one-stop shop South Dakota State complex featuring offices from seven different state...
New complex hopes to help community save time
This past Sunday, Governor Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1212, which expands the use of South...
Use of deadly force laws expanded
Stand your gun laws.
Use of deadly force laws expanded