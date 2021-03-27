LEGO’s bring together all age groups for a friendly competiton in Lead

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - The young and young at heart got a chance to build their skills with a hallmark toy.

The Lead-Deadwood Arts Center hosted their 17th annual LEGO contest.

Participants had to bring their LEGO design pre-assembled, and all pieces entered were then separated into categories by age groups.

Over the years of the contest, those from the Art Council say you never know what creative piece you’re going to see.

“It is crazy what these kids build we have everything from Mars rovers, to aliens, to major engineering to rooftop gardens,” Karen Everett, Executive Director Lead-Deadwood Arts Center

Everyone who entered the contest took home a prize.

During the LEGO event, students at Lead-Deadwood High School were also able to show off their STEAM projects.

