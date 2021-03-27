Black Hills State volleyball gears up for regular season finale
Yellow Jackets play a pair of matches in Colorado on Sunday
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State volleyball team wraps up the regular season Sunday when it plays a pair of road matches against Western Colorado and Colorado State-Pueblo. The Yellow Jackets will be looking for wins to help their chances of making the RMAC postseason tournament.
