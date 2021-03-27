Advertisement

Black Hills Farmers Market operates year-round

The vendors operates year-round.
The vendors operates year-round.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Farmers Market has been operating for more than thirty years with vendors from all over.

“One of the things about the farmers market is an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to get started and that’s something I did many years ago,” says President of the Black Hills Farmer Market Lyn Miller. “It provides low cost a low-cost startup for a business and you can just grow from there.”

They have vendors that come in from Wyoming and Nebraska with a total number close to 40 vendors, and the Black Hills Farmers Market is working on building upon the site they have.

“We’re looking into making a pavilion at this area to facilitate our year-round market and our wholesale market division we’ve just started,” says Miller.

This is a place for local vendors to get their products out and helps the community shop locally.

“We need to support our own whether it would be in town, in the state, in the continental United States. Shopping local, like I said we’re all small business owners none of us are huge, and so you are supporting my family and my family’s family,” says vendor Deb Taylor. “So shopping local is so important.”

The vendors are out every weekend. year-round and will be starting their summer market on Saturday, May 1st.

