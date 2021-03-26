WATCH: Belle Fourche Police free buck’s hoove from chain link fence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Belle Fourche Police officers helped a buck caught in a fence on Thursday.

Officers found the deer hanging by its hind leg, halfway under a chain-link fence by the cemetery on Sourdough Street. The police department posted a video of them setting the deer free by cutting the fence.

Chuck the Buck in trouble again! Thanks to Code Enforcement Haffner and Sgt Jones, Chuck is free again! Posted by Belle Fourche Police Department on Friday, March 26, 2021

Code Enforcement Haffner and Sgt Jones freed the deer, they called “Chuck the Buck.”

The blanket was used to keep the buck calm.

Police said that Chuck either “Did not jump high enough or that leg was kicked as it was going over.”

