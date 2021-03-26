Advertisement

VA Black Hills offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday

(Associated Press)
By Jill Sears
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The VA Black Hills Health Care System is hosting a convenient Saturday Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. The event takes place on Saturday, March, 27, from 8am to 4pm at the Fort Meade Campus and Rapid City VA Clinic. The vaccine being administered is the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. Information about the Moderna vaccine can be found at www.cdc.gov.

Vaccines will be available on a first come, first serve basis and Veterans who have already scheduled an appointment can arrive at that time and be seen immediately.

On March, 24, 2021, the President signed the SAVE LIVES Act which expands the VA’s authority and ability to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. As part of the newly signed legislation, the VA can offer COVID-19 vaccines to more Veterans, and some spouses and caregivers of Veterans. Individuals eligible under the new law may walk into either of the above locations to receive their vaccine.

To determine eligibility, Veterans are required to provide information on their branch of service, the date and type of separation from service, and their social security number. To ease the process on Saturday, information may be completed in advance and brought to the clinic. Complete the form here: https://www.blackhills.va.gov/services/SAVE_LIVES_Act_Vaccination_Form.pdf

Veterans already enrolled in the VA Black Hills Health Care System do not need to complete additional information. Veterans and their family spouses and/or caregivers can sign up with the Keep Me Informed form to get regular updates about COVID-19 vaccines at VA: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stayinformed

