Advertisement

Tribe removes disputed coronavirus reservation checkpoints

Oglala Lakota County deployed COVID-19 checkpoints to anyone entering the reservation on May...
(KOTA/KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. - The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has taken down the coronavirus checkpoints on its South Dakota reservation that had become a point of contention between the tribe and Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the Trump administration.

Cheyenne River spokesman Remi Bald Eagle says the tribal council made the decision to take down the nine checkpoints because of declining infection rates and the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines on the reservation.

The tribe is also hoping to work with President Joe Biden’s new Bureau of Indian Affairs staff to maintain control over its police department after the Trump administration sent a letter in December 2020 saying the agency would begin managing the department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
With the decision to shut down the Hill City sawmill on Monday, Neiman Enterprises cited the...
Timber companies concerned over mill closure
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Rounds’ response to Biden’s proposed assault weapon ban gets national attention
Tilsen: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land
Sentence handed down in drug trafficking conspiracy

Latest News

Noem signs bill for $75 million in funding for rural broadband
Bovine tuberculosis found in South Dakota cattle herd
New: Rapid City Airport Full Summer Schedule
New: Rapid City Airport Full Summer Schedule
"Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee"
Journey Museum hosts “Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee”