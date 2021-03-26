South Dakota COVID-19 numbers for Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported one new COVID-19 death in South Dakota on Friday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,928.

The Department of Health reported 213 new cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 116,852.

Pennington County reported 8 new cases, Lawrence reported 4, Meade reported 2, and Lyman and Fall River reported 1 new case each.

Active cases decreased by 22 to 2,480.

Current hospitalizations remain at 74. This number has hovered around 70 in recent weeks.

Over 40% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, officials say. Of those, over 25% are fully vaccinated. These numbers include vaccines distributed by federal entities like the VA and IHS.

On Monday, the state opened up vaccines to Group 1E, which includes all critical infrastructure workers.

