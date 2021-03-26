Proposed Minnesota bill outlines plan for counties to join South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota could get bigger if one Minnesota representative has his way.

Minnesota state representative Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) introduced a bill, HF2243, Thursday that would allow Minnesota counties to secede from the state and join South Dakota.

Petition to allow MN counties to join a State that respects Freedom and Libertyhttps://t.co/a3TA9E32Vi

four-step process:

✔️ Pass HF2423 by the #mnleg

✔️ MN Voters allow Counties to leave

✔️Counties vote to join neighboring State

✔️ Congress approves pic.twitter.com/S8KwWRv1fA — Jeremy Munson (@jeremymunson) March 25, 2021

The legislation would start the process to allow Minnesota counties to join a neighboring state. Under the bill, a Minnesota county would be able to apply to U.S. Congress to amend the state’s boundaries.

The new state would have to recognize the application as valid with a two-thirds vote from the county board, which would then need to be ratified by a two-thirds vote on the county ballot at the next state general election.

“State lines have been relocated many times in American history because it just takes an interstate compact between two state legislatures and the approval of Congress,” Munson said on his website.

Munson sites political ideologies as the purpose for proposing such legislation.

“Minnesota becomes more politically polarized every year, and the metro politicians have shown us that rural Minnesotans are no longer represented by St Paul. It’s time to leave,” Munson’s campaign website said.

In Oregon, lawmakers are debating a similar issue of whether rural counties could join Idaho.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appeared to be in support of Munson’s idea by retweeting his plan.

“In South Dakota, we roll out the red carpet for people who love personal responsibility and Freedom,” Noem tweeted.

In South Dakota, we roll out the red carpet for people who love personal responsibility and Freedom. https://t.co/lD7DOxqbO7 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 25, 2021

On Munson’s website, supporters can sign a petition, which has a few thousand signatures.

