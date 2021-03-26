Advertisement

One person dead in accident near Hermosa

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway 40 a few miles east of Hermosa.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMOSA, S.D. (KOTA) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 40 near Hermosa.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway 40 a few miles east of Hermosa.

The Custer County Sherriff, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and local fire crews were all on the scene, as well as a medical chopper.

Police haven’t released the name of the person who died. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
With the decision to shut down the Hill City sawmill on Monday, Neiman Enterprises cited the...
Timber companies concerned over mill closure
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Rounds’ response to Biden’s proposed assault weapon ban gets national attention
Tilsen: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land
Sentence handed down in drug trafficking conspiracy

Latest News

File image
Rapid City Man Sentenced for cocaine and firearm charges
Fire restrictions remain in place until further notice
Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
UPDATE: Suspect named in North 7th Street homicide investigation
Lynn's Dakotamart in Lead, S.D. selling beer, ribeye, and a potato.
Local grocery store puts a grown up twist on a lunch staple