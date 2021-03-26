Advertisement

New complex hopes to help community save time

By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A one-stop shop South Dakota State complex featuring offices from seven different state departments: the Department of Social Services, the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Revenue and SD Lottery, Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.

“We have several state departments on this project that will be housed in this building and hopefully that will create some efficiency for the state employees and for the taxpayers, that way it will be a one-stop shop and will save time for our community,” says President of Dream Design International Hani Shafai.

The 100 thousand square foot facility will be located right behind Lowe’s off of Mall Drive, with connecting walkways to the mall and the Department of Labor and Regulation.

“This particular is going to consolidate a lot of the state services that are scattered about and will make it far more convenient and far more accessible for people to come here and get the services they need,” says Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

And with Rapid City growing, Allender says this is an answer to the expanding community.

“We are growing as a community and when that happens there needs to be more services and support for our citizens,” says Allender.

The project is looking to be completed by June first of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
With the decision to shut down the Hill City sawmill on Monday, Neiman Enterprises cited the...
Timber companies concerned over mill closure
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Rounds’ response to Biden’s proposed assault weapon ban gets national attention
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) tweeted out his plan after introducing a bill that would...
Proposed Minnesota bill outlines plan for counties to join South Dakota
Tilsen: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land

Latest News

A Lead grocery story has put its own twist on a lunch staple of the 1990′s. Lynn’s Dakotamart...
Local grocery store puts a grown up twist on a lunch staple
A one-stop shop South Dakota State complex featuring offices from seven different state...
New complex hopes to help community save time
This past Sunday, Governor Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1212, which expands the use of South...
Use of deadly force laws expanded
Stand your gun laws.
Use of deadly force laws expanded
Legalized medical marijuana is set to become South Dakota law on July 1st.
Governor Kristi Noem proposes three changes to Initiated Measure 26