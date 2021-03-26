Advertisement

Journey Museum hosts “Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee”

"Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee"
"Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee"(KOTA KEVN/ Journey Museum)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Journey Museum presented “Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee” -- a play about three women, three cultures, and three stories.

The play was written and presented by the Dakota Daughters, comprised of Geraldine Goes-In-Center, Joyce Jefferson, and Lillian Witt.

The play portrays the hopes, fears, beliefs, and values of their Lakota, Afro-American, and Euro-American foremothers -- and culminates with the December 29, 1890, Wounded Knee massacre of Native Americans at the hands of US Army soldiers.

Afterward’s, the performers held a discussion with viewers on the play’s historical context and themes. One actor said these types of discussions are vital for the community.

”Very necessary to have these discussions and to tell the history of South Dakota no matter how bad it was,” Joyce Jefferson, says

Jefferson continued, saying she hopes art like this can change at least one or two attitudes.

The live stream of the play was completely full, If you did not get a chance to stream it live, the play will be available to watch at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been problem for years
Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Rapid City police investigate homicide at North 7th Street residence
With the decision to shut down the Hill City sawmill on Monday, Neiman Enterprises cited the...
Timber companies concerned over mill closure
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem proposes age limit on medical marijuana, decriminalizing small amount

Latest News

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a three point basket against Virginia...
Mines students using artificial intelligence say Gonzaga will win March Madness
Rare triple-calf birth happens at a local ranch
Rare triple-calf birth happens at a local ranch
RCFD is fired up for elevator training
RCFD is fired up for elevator training
New affordable housing plan presented for Rapid City
New affordable housing plan presented for Rapid City