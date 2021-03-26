Deadwood gaming numbers up for February 2021

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The Deadwood gaming numbers are in for February 2021, and the numbers were up 17.7%, compared to 2020.

While the slot machines generate the most revenue and were up last month, the Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, Mike Rodman, said the town benefited from the relaxed COVID-19 restrictions as well.

“People are coming from a wider area to Deadwood, as other gaming jurisdictions have more restrictions than Deadwood does, and we’re reaping the benefits,” said Rodman.

Rodman said the hotel numbers held steady, which he attributes to South Dakota’s tourism marketing.

“I think part of that increase can be attributed to the increase in tourism marketing dollars that Governor {Kristi} Noem allocated,” said Rodman. “And so, we’re seeing the benefit of that investment that she made.”

While Rodman hopes the February 2021 numbers are merely a preview for the rest of the year, he hopes the implementation of sports betting can serve as another boost to the gaming industry.

Now that sports betting made its way out of the state legislature, Rodman said the Deadwood Gaming Association is working with the South Dakota Commission on Gaming to implement the rules.

Rodman hopes for a September 1 launch, in order to capitalize on as much of the college and NFL seasons as possible. He expects 10 to 12 Deadwood properties to offer sports betting.

“There’s been a lot of interest from the gaming operators, and they’re looking at making some investments in their properties to get ready for sports wagering,” said Rodman. “I think you’re going to see some sports lounges, and they’re prepared to do what’s necessary to make sports wagering an important part of the experience when you come to Deadwood.”

He said working with the State Commission on Gaming has been out of the spirit of cooperation and he is excited for the future.

“We’re very happy with where we’re at,” said Rodman. “It’s a great start for sport wagering in South Dakota, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

