Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 15-year-old in Missouri

According to Charleston DPS, officers are investigating the abduction of 15 year old Ken’niyah...
According to Charleston DPS, officers are investigating the abduction of 15 year old Ken’niyah McCain.(Charleston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning for an abducted 15-year-old.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS), officers are investigating the abduction of 15-year-old Ken’niyah McCain, of Charleston.

McCain is described as weighing 185 pounds, 5-feet-0-inches tall and last seen wearing a shirt and blue pajama bottoms.

Police said she was taken at 7:30 a.m. from a bus stop on South Sixth Street and Commercial Street by two men traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

The suspects were reportedly wearing dark colored clothing.

The suspect vehicle license and direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to immediately contact local police or the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
With the decision to shut down the Hill City sawmill on Monday, Neiman Enterprises cited the...
Timber companies concerned over mill closure
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Rounds’ response to Biden’s proposed assault weapon ban gets national attention
Tilsen: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land
Sentence handed down in drug trafficking conspiracy

Latest News

The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the...
Live long in sculpture: 20-foot art planned for Spock symbol
FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses...
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry dies at 84
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Store owner: Boulder mass shooting suspect passed check before buying gun
Barbara Higgins cradles her newborn's head in her the family home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021...
Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57
Noem signs bill for $75 million in funding for rural broadband