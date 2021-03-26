Advertisement

A Rain Snow Mix, then Watmth in the Black Hills

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday’s trough moves east and will make way for a mix of rain showers in the plains and more light snow in the northern hills and other higher elevations to start the weekend thanks to upsloping slow. Look for northerly breezy winds will develop in the northwest SD plains.

Then on Saturday Mother Nature flips the script with a trough that moves in and will raise the temperatures May-like territory within a few days. We are looking at temperatures that will be close to the mid-70s on Monday, but it doesn’t last long.

On Tuesday look out for gusty westerly winds that will develop in advance of a cold front that will pass to the north, not drop any precipitation, but drop the temperatures significantly.

