2021 Home Show hits nail on the head

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During 2020, a lot of people spent their time indoors.

After staring at your cabinets on a daily basis, it might be time for some renovation.

The Black Hills Home Show is back with a bang after its cancellation last year due to the pandemic.

Businesses have been avidly working to get their booths up and running to show off their skills.

“I know after COVID last year, people are looking to get out and people are looking to have work done,” says Derek Altman with Battlecreek Contracting.

Other businesses like, Kris Bertsch with Knecht Home Center, says, “It’s fun to take a Saturday and bum around the Civic Center here and see all the booths and stuff.”

This year’s expected to be a big one, and owners are bringing in their best.

It’s a chance for the community to get together and look around.

After so many years, it’s no wonder that businesses have started to see the same faces.

”I see several of the same people on display every year. You know, after a few years develop a little bit of a friendship in this corner of the Rushmore Center,” says Jim Ellenbecker, the owner of Budget Blinds.

The Home Show will take place starting March 26 and end March 28.

