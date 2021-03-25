Advertisement

South Dakota unemployment rate falls below 3%

(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota unemployment rate fell below 3% as the state’s unemployment benefits claims continued to trend downward.

The state saw an unemployment rate of 2.9% in February, down from 3.1% in January, according to the Department of Labor. The national unemployment rate was 6.2% in February.

Meantime, unemployment claims fell by 107 to 248 last week, which is in the neighborhood of weekly claims the state saw on average prior to the pandemic. This number peaked at several thousand per week in the early months of the pandemic. It fluctuated between 400 and 1,000 in the following months, but it has hovered near pre-pandemic levels in recent weeks.

Continued claims fell by eight to 4,944. This number is also down from the peak last spring but remains above pre-pandemic levels. Continued claims indicate the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Officials say for the week ending March 20, a total of $1.2 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $162,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $323,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $150.6 million on March 21.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Rapid City police investigate homicide at North 7th Street residence
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been problem for years
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem proposes age limit on medical marijuana, decriminalizing small amount
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
‘Thanks for the loyalty:’ Sawmill owner discusses loss of closure of Hill City business

Latest News

UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
DOH: At least 14 COVID-19 variants detected in South Dakota in last 2 weeks
Hollis Wright collects her thoughts as she becomes emotional in front of the Gold Spa, where...
Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
Sturgis waterpark
Sturgis families hope to add a waterpark near fairgrounds