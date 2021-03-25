Advertisement

Rounds’ response to Biden’s proposed assault weapon ban gets national attention

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) (KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds is grabbing national attention with a tweet on Thursday.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called for a national ban on assault weapons and advocated for background-check reforms and changes to magazine capacity changes.

In response, Rounds (R-SD) posted a picture of his bronze Governor statue in Pierre that’s holding a shotgun. With the image, he tweeted: “Hey Joe Biden come and take it. Careful she bites too.”

As of Thursday, the post has a few hundred likes. Many commentators are questioning whether his tweet sounds like a threat to the president.

KOTA Territory News reached out to Rounds’ office for comment.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been problem for years
Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Rapid City police investigate homicide at North 7th Street residence
With the decision to shut down the Hill City sawmill on Monday, Neiman Enterprises cited the...
Timber companies concerned over mill closure
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem proposes age limit on medical marijuana, decriminalizing small amount

Latest News

"Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee"
Journey Museum hosts “Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee”
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a three point basket against Virginia...
Mines students using artificial intelligence say Gonzaga will win March Madness
Rare triple-calf birth happens at a local ranch
Rare triple-calf birth happens at a local ranch
RCFD is fired up for elevator training
RCFD is fired up for elevator training
New affordable housing plan presented for Rapid City
New affordable housing plan presented for Rapid City