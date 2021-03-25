Rounds’ response to Biden’s proposed assault weapon ban gets national attention
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds is grabbing national attention with a tweet on Thursday.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called for a national ban on assault weapons and advocated for background-check reforms and changes to magazine capacity changes.
In response, Rounds (R-SD) posted a picture of his bronze Governor statue in Pierre that’s holding a shotgun. With the image, he tweeted: “Hey Joe Biden come and take it. Careful she bites too.”
As of Thursday, the post has a few hundred likes. Many commentators are questioning whether his tweet sounds like a threat to the president.
KOTA Territory News reached out to Rounds’ office for comment.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.