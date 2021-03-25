Rapid City Regional Airport recieves $1.9M to restore flights, establish new routes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Regional Airport now has the funds to attract new direct flight options to the Black Hills after the passage of a bill.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 162 into law on Monday, which provides $3.8 million of funding for resorting routes, business development and air service marketing for state airports. The funds were allocated after routes were cut last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and add new ones.

Rapid City Regional Airport will receive $1.9 million from the state. The airport is partnering with Elevate Rapid City to manage and distribute the money as they attempt to negotiate new routes with air carriers for Rapid City.

“We know that in today’s competitive landscape, air service is as critical to businesses in the decision-making process as workforce, incentives, and tax structures,” said Elevate Rapid City President and CEO Tom Johnson. “As we bring in more competition and carriers, we can expect to see an increase in the number of companies considering the Rapid City region in response to these direct flight opportunities. This ultimately will create more jobs for our workforce.”

Rapid City Regional Airport says new airlines are costly since those airlines don’t generate profit up until the end of the first year or later, Toni Broom said in a press release. The $1.9 million will help offset those startup costs for new services. Due to federal regulations, the airport is not able to provide these types of incentives which can be provided through community economic groups.

“We are pleased to be working with Elevate Rapid City and that the State legislature and Governor Noem recognized the importance of restoring and building air service to the State of South Dakota,” stated Patrick Dame, Airport Executive Director. “The airline industry was hit particularly hard during the pandemic and the combined effort to restore it will benefit the entire state.”

The airport is a significant contributor to the economic impact of the communities it serves. According to the State Aviation System Plan, RAP helps generate over $283 million in economic impact to the Black Hills region annually.

