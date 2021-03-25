Advertisement

Governor Noem’s transgender bill reversal may be politically harmful

By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem is receiving national attention for her decision to backtrack on H.B. 1217, the bill that would have banned transgender women from competing on student sports teams that match their gender identity.

Many in the Republican party are criticizing this change in tone as a concession to the NCAA.

John Dreyer, an associate professor of political science at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, said that it’s likely that Noem’s decision was based on not wanting any litigation associated with the bill, but it may also be an indication of her future plans.

“You have to trace where the money’s going and what the politician wants to do after their term,” Dreyer said. “Does she want to get re-elected? Does she want to go for a national office? So, it’s really up to them and what they feel they need to do to maintain or acquire more popularity.”

Politicians changing their minds on key policy promises is nothing new.

President George H. W. Bush famously promised not to increase taxes in 1988, only to do just that once in office.

Dreyer said that this decision to go against popular public opinion may have resulted in Bush’s re-election loss in 1992.

“Him raising taxes was absolutely devastating to his campaign,” Dreyer said. “and not only that but his endorsement of NAFTA also contributed to his defeat. So, public opinion often does matter, but it’s never a hard and fast rule.”

Dreyer adds that more often than not, there is a political cost to backtracking on policy promises.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been problem for years
Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Rapid City police investigate homicide at North 7th Street residence
With the decision to shut down the Hill City sawmill on Monday, Neiman Enterprises cited the...
Timber companies concerned over mill closure
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem proposes age limit on medical marijuana, decriminalizing small amount

Latest News

"Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee"
Journey Museum hosts “Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee”
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a three point basket against Virginia...
Mines students using artificial intelligence say Gonzaga will win March Madness
Rare triple-calf birth happens at a local ranch
Rare triple-calf birth happens at a local ranch
RCFD is fired up for elevator training
RCFD is fired up for elevator training
New affordable housing plan presented for Rapid City
New affordable housing plan presented for Rapid City