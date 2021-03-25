Advertisement

Experimental drug helps COVID-19 symptoms

Vaccine is prepared for injection
Vaccine is prepared for injection(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination has caused confidence that things are on their way back to normal.

Though there is progress, cases are still possible.

Activ-2 is an experimental drug that has undergone 800 clinical trials and mitigates COVID-19 symptoms.

Last Wednesday, the American Indian Clinical Trials Research Network opened their doors to the public for testing.

The drug will play a vital role for the pandemic as the vaccine isn’t FDA approved and variants of the virus are even more contagious.

This particular drug grants already sick, high risk individuals, an opportunity to lessen what could possibly be severe and dangerous symptoms.

Jeffrey Henderson, a doctor for thirty years who runs the trials, encourages people to play their part in bringing the pandemic to an end.

“The decision to participate in a study like this is for folks who really feel strongly that they want to be part of the solution and contribute to scientific knowledge about whether these agents that are being tested can be helpful,” says Henderson.

Although the clinic has American Indian in its name, anyone is able to participate in the study.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
Hill City sawmill closing due to lack of timber, cutting 120 jobs
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been problem for years
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Rapid City police investigate homicide at North 7th Street residence
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
‘Thanks for the loyalty:’ Sawmill owner discusses loss of closure of Hill City business

Latest News

Sturgis waterpark
Sturgis families hope to add a waterpark near the fairgrounds
While the pandemic generally has not impacted the timeline or manpower, some projects saw...
Cost of materials for construction up, raising overall building costs
With the decision to shut down the Hill City sawmill on Monday, Neiman Enterprises cited the...
Timber companies concerned over mill closure
“Prom is a milestone,” said TJ Morrison, a Central High School senior. “That’s something that...
KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version
Local Bike Shop Sees Spike in Sales
Biking business booms, supply can’t keep up