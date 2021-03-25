Experimental drug helps COVID-19 symptoms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination has caused confidence that things are on their way back to normal.

Though there is progress, cases are still possible.

Activ-2 is an experimental drug that has undergone 800 clinical trials and mitigates COVID-19 symptoms.

Last Wednesday, the American Indian Clinical Trials Research Network opened their doors to the public for testing.

The drug will play a vital role for the pandemic as the vaccine isn’t FDA approved and variants of the virus are even more contagious.

This particular drug grants already sick, high risk individuals, an opportunity to lessen what could possibly be severe and dangerous symptoms.

Jeffrey Henderson, a doctor for thirty years who runs the trials, encourages people to play their part in bringing the pandemic to an end.

“The decision to participate in a study like this is for folks who really feel strongly that they want to be part of the solution and contribute to scientific knowledge about whether these agents that are being tested can be helpful,” says Henderson.

Although the clinic has American Indian in its name, anyone is able to participate in the study.

