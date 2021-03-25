Advertisement

DOH: At least 14 COVID-19 variants detected in South Dakota in last 2 weeks

UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.(WMTV)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At least 14 additional COVID-19 variants have been detected in South Dakota, according to the department of health.

Two weeks ago, the state reported that the first variant, the U.K. variant or the B.1.1.7 variant, was detected in the state. Since, the state has found 13 more, including one case of the South African variant, B.1.351, and five cases of the California variant, B.1.429.

One U.K. variant was found in Pennington County, the state said. Other counties that detected the same variant were Brookings, Lyman, Minnehaha counties.

The South African variant was found in Brookings County and the California variant was found in Roberts County.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said South Dakota has been on top of tracking and preparing for these variants. The available COVID-19 vaccines have shown some reduced effectiveness against these variants, but are safe and offer good protection.

“Continuing mitigation practices, like washing hands, social distancing, and staying home when you are sick, help slow transmission rates,” Clayton said. “Getting tested as soon as COVID-19 symptoms are detected is key.”

On Monday, vaccination priority group 1E was opened statewide, covering approximately 227,000 South Dakotans.

South Dakotans can get more information on local opportunities to be vaccinated by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Rapid City police investigate homicide at North 7th Street residence
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been problem for years
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem proposes age limit on medical marijuana, decriminalizing small amount
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
‘Thanks for the loyalty:’ Sawmill owner discusses loss of closure of Hill City business

Latest News

Hollis Wright collects her thoughts as she becomes emotional in front of the Gold Spa, where...
Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage
South Dakota unemployment rate falls below 3%
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
Sturgis waterpark
Sturgis families hope to add a waterpark near fairgrounds