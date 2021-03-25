Advertisement

A stratigic plan plan presented for Rapid City’s housing issues

Housing plan
Housing plan(KOTA KEVN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing has been an ongoing issue in rapid city and this morning (Thursday) the city unveiled its strategic housing plan.

With the recent growth in Rapid City, the new strategic plan will upgrade the plan that’s been in place since 2014.

The plan which was unveiled this morning (Thursday) is designed to meet the needs of the community through a number of steps including; revising land-use regulations to alleviate some development costs, supporting the strategic housing trust fund. That fund would then support housing needs by offering loans.

Another part of the plan includes implementing a rental registration program and inspecting rental properties.

“The goal is that every rental unit in the city would be inspected for bare minimum housing standards. You know were not looking for fancy showerheads or granite countertops or anything like that. It’s really about running water, having HVAC systems that are working, and making sure there isn’t missing windows or the apartment isn’t infested. You know, so it’s sort of about the quality of life for those who are living in housing units here,” said Sarah Hanzel, the planning projects manager for Rapid City.

The final steps of the housing plan include public transportation solutions, launching a building permit fee waiver, and expanding the role of the CDBG program division, which annually delivers federal funds to local projects.

