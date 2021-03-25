263 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths confirmed Thursday in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota on Thursday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,927.

Two of the new deaths were in people 80 or older and one was 70-79. One was female and two were males.

The Department of Health reported 263 new cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 116,639.

Pennington County reported eight, Fall River reported three, Meade County reported 2 and Oglala Lakota, Dewey and Ziebach counties reported one new case each.

Active cases increased by 152 to 2,502.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 74. This number has hovered around 70 in recent weeks.

Over 39% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, officials say. Of those, over 24% are fully vaccinated. These numbers include vaccines distributed by federal entities like the VA and IHS.

On Monday, the state opened up vaccines to Group 1E, which includes all critical infrastructure workers.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.