Advertisement

263 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths confirmed Thursday in South Dakota

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota on Thursday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,927.

Two of the new deaths were in people 80 or older and one was 70-79. One was female and two were males.

The Department of Health reported 263 new cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 116,639.

Pennington County reported eight, Fall River reported three, Meade County reported 2 and Oglala Lakota, Dewey and Ziebach counties reported one new case each.

Active cases increased by 152 to 2,502.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 74. This number has hovered around 70 in recent weeks.

Over 39% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, officials say. Of those, over 24% are fully vaccinated. These numbers include vaccines distributed by federal entities like the VA and IHS.

On Monday, the state opened up vaccines to Group 1E, which includes all critical infrastructure workers.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition
Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Rapid City police investigate homicide at North 7th Street residence
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been problem for years
With the decision to shut down the Hill City sawmill on Monday, Neiman Enterprises cited the...
Timber companies concerned over mill closure
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem proposes age limit on medical marijuana, decriminalizing small amount

Latest News

Hollis Wright collects her thoughts as she becomes emotional in front of the Gold Spa, where...
Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage
Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young...
Wyoming election changes pushed by Donald Trump Jr. fail
Tilsen: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land
Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 162 into law on Monday, which provides $3.8 million of...
Rapid City Regional Airport recieves $1.9M to restore flights, establish new routes
Wyoming business discovered a rare surprise