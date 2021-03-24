Three STM athletes sign with top colleges
Cavalier trio set to accomplish big things at the next level
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Three St. Thomas More athletes have signed on the dotted line to play at the collegiate level. Chael Larson will join the University of Mary track team. Cody Farland will run for the Dakota State track and cross country teams. Madisyn Edwards signed on to play soccer at St. Ambrose.
