Rounds opposes Democrat-supported assault weapon ban

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says impeachment trial of former President Trump is...
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says impeachment trial of former President Trump is unconstitutional(Rounds Facebook Live)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds opposing President Joe Biden’s push for a ban on assault weapons.

Rounds is one of several Republican senators, opposing the president and Democrat’s calls on Tuesday for stricter gun laws in Washington. This comes just one day after the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

KOTA Territory News spoke to Rounds on the phone on Tuesday night.

“The problem with what the president is suggesting, and with what most Democrats have suggested, is that they would love to take away the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Rounds said. “The proposals that they make would do nothing to prevent gun violence.”

And Rounds says the current gun laws should not be changed. They just need to be enforced.

“They have to execute the existing laws in the ways they were intended. You have to put the resources in to identify individuals that a court would determine that should not be eligible for purchasing a firearm,” Rounds said. “Those laws are there today, it’s a matter of executing them.”

The new laws being proposed in Congress would negatively impact current gun owners, Rounds said.

